Uber expands service B.C. wide, but says rides subject to driver availability

Five years after it first hit the road in Metro Vancouver, rideshare giant Uber is expanding service provincewide.

But the company said Wednesday that while the app will be available everywhere in B.C., rides will only be available in areas where drivers have signed on to provide service.

“Ride availability may vary depending on the number of drivers in your area, but we’re growing every day and always looking for more to join the road,” Uber said in a media release.

Uber obtained regulatory approval from the B.C. Passenger Transportation Board to operate throughout B.C. two years ago after it took over the licence of ReRyde. That B.C. rideshare company was granted a licence to operate in areas outside the Lower Mainland in 2020.

Uber began offering service in Victoria, Kelowna and Chilliwack in the summer of 2023.

The company currently operates in 140 Canadian municipalities.