$4.8M worth of cannabis destined for Spain seized by CBSA in Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

Roughly 640 kilograms of cannabis worth at least $4.8 million has been seized by Canadian border officials in Montreal.

The Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced the seizure at Montreal’s Marine and Rail Service in a news release Wednesday.

It said CBSA officers made the bust on April 30 when they discovered 641.83 kilograms of contraband concealed in pallet bags inside cardboard boxes within a shipping container destined for Spain.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The cannabis, worth more than $4.8 million, was seized and turned over to the Royal Canadian Mountain Police, which is now investigating the matter.

“This seizure clearly demonstrates that we do not tolerate the use of the border for criminal activities,” said Eric Lapierre, regional director general, Quebec region, with the CBSA in the release.

“The Canada Border Services Agency is making every effort to secure the border and prevent the import and export of contraband.”