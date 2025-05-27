Trump says Canada will pay $61B for ‘Golden Dome,’ but zero as ’51st state’

Send this page to someone via email

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Canada will have to pay US$61 billion to be part of his “Golden Dome” space-based missile defence plan — but would pay nothing if it becomes part of the U.S., a message he claimed to have “told Canada” himself.

The social media post came hours after King Charles III delivered the speech from the throne in Canada’s Parliament, which particularly focused on asserting Canada’s sovereignty and included plans for bolstering national defence.

“I told Canada, which very much wants to be part of our fabulous Golden Dome System, that it will cost $61 Billion Dollars if they remain a separate, but unequal, Nation, but will cost ZERO DOLLARS if they become our cherished 51st State,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “They are considering the offer!”

Global News has reached out to the Prime Minister’s Office for a response.

Trump unveiled his plans for the estimated US$175-billion “Golden Dome” system last week and quickly said Canada wants to be involved, but would have to “pay their fair share.”

Prime Minister Mark Carney confirmed his government was talking to the Trump administration about the Golden Dome, but stressed it was among several “options” Canada was looking at in securing defence partnerships with its allies.

Carney did not say how much his government would be willing to spend as part of a “Golden Dome” partnership.

Tuesday’s throne speech confirmed the Liberal government’s plan to join the European Union’s ReArm Europe defence plan that aims to rapidly increase military arms production in a bid to move away from U.S. reliance.

It made no mention of the “Golden Dome” plan, but noted that Carney and Trump ” have begun defining a new economic and security relationship between Canada and the U.S., rooted in mutual respect and founded on common interests, to deliver transformational benefits for both sovereign nations.”

“In parallel, the government is working to strengthen its relationships with reliable trading partners and allies around the world, recognizing that Canada has what the world needs and the values the world respects,” King Charles III said in the address to Parliament.

“As the anthem reminds us, the True North is indeed strong and free,” he said near the end of the speech, which received a thunderous and sustained round of applause in the chamber.

Carney has repeatedly said Canada will “never” become part of the U.S., including in his sit-down with Trump at the White House earlier this month.

Trump had toned down his “51st state” rhetoric since Carney became prime minister in March, though he insisted in the Oval Office with Carney that the offer would always stand.

“Never say never,” Trump said, to which Carney mouthed the words “never” to reporters in the room.