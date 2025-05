Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police said one person has been killed and another sent to hospital in non-life-threatening condition following a fatal shooting in a residence in the southwest community of Patterson Heights.

Investigators were called to the home on Patterson Close around 8:40 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police said additional details will be released as they become available but claim there is no risk to the public.

View image in full screen Calgary police said officers responded to the home on Patterson Close southwest around 8:40 a.m. on Tuesday. Global News

More to come….