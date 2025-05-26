Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Dwayne Mandrusiak back with the Edmonton Elks

By Sarah Komadina & Karen Bartko Global News
Posted May 26, 2025 8:06 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Dwayne Mandrusiak back with the Edmonton Elks'
Dwayne Mandrusiak back with the Edmonton Elks
Longtime equipment manager Dwayne Mandrusiak is back with the Edmonton Elks. Sarah Komadina explains why.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

It’s a decision that frustrated many fans and players: four years ago, the Edmonton Elks fired longtime equipment manager Dwayne Mandrusiak.

He was part of the Edmonton team that won five-straight Grey Cup championships in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Mandrusiak was respected in CFL circles for the pride and detail he put into his job.

He also earned a reputation for community-mindedness, helping out with minor and high school football teams’ equipment.

Click to play video: 'Equipment manager for Edmonton’s CFL team confirms club has let him go after 49 years'
Equipment manager for Edmonton’s CFL team confirms club has let him go after 49 years

After being fired, Mandrusiak joined the CFL Players’ Association on Friday as an equipment safety adviser in 2021.

Story continues below advertisement

The CFLPA said it planned to use Mandrusiak’s expertise and experience in its quest to improve equipment standards, which in turn will benefit health and safety.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Now, the Edmonton football organization has announced he will returned to the green and gold.

Sarah Komadina explains why in the video above.

Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices