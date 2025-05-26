Dwayne Mandrusiak back with the Edmonton Elks

It’s a decision that frustrated many fans and players: four years ago, the Edmonton Elks fired longtime equipment manager Dwayne Mandrusiak.
He was part of the Edmonton team that won five-straight Grey Cup championships in the late 1970s and early 1980s.
Mandrusiak was respected in CFL circles for the pride and detail he put into his job.
He also earned a reputation for community-mindedness, helping out with minor and high school football teams’ equipment.
After being fired, Mandrusiak joined the CFL Players’ Association on Friday as an equipment safety adviser in 2021.
The CFLPA said it planned to use Mandrusiak’s expertise and experience in its quest to improve equipment standards, which in turn will benefit health and safety.
Now, the Edmonton football organization has announced he will returned to the green and gold.
