Canada

How one Fredericton shelter is supporting Indigenous IPV survivors

By Anna Mandin Global News
Posted May 27, 2025 5:00 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Fredericton transition house making difference for Indigenous intimate partner violence survivors'
Fredericton transition house making difference for Indigenous intimate partner violence survivors
WATCH: One Fredericton transition house is making a difference for Indigenous intimate partner violence survivors. That’s critically important when more than six out of 10 Indigenous women in Canada report experiencing physical or sexual violence in their lifetimes. Anna Mandin reports.
EDITOR’S NOTE: As part of our series looking at the issue of intimate partner violence in the province, we spoke with a New Brunswick advocate and survivor who shared her story. You can read that story at this link.

We also spoke with Lyne Chantal Boudreau, the provincial minister responsible for women’s equality, about how the province is addressing the issue. You can read that story here.

For a look at what support workers in the province are noticing in terms of trends, and how they cope with the field, read this story.

And to learn about a Canadian charity helping women move to safety, and hear from the provincial chapter director, read that story here.

Gignoo Transition House isn’t like most women’s shelters. Its playroom has books like Smudging and Mi’kmaq Alphabet Book. Residents can participate in traditional ceremonies — and the outreach worker, Sheila Williams, smudges every day.

“It gives me a sense of clarity, like to start my day, and I emphasize that with my clients,” Williams said.

Trending Now

The shelter plays an important role for Indigenous women in New Brunswick — who are disproportionately impacted by intimate partner violence (IPV).

According to Statistics Canada data from 2018, about 61 per cent of Indigenous women have experienced IPV at some point in their lives, compared to 44 per cent of non-Indigenous women.

“Living in rural communities helps, attributes to that, as well as discrimination, sexism, I would think. The history, the non-trust with the police, being isolated has a big, to do with that,” the shelter’s executive director, Heather Murchland, said.

And one way staff support women is by connecting them with their culture — both within the shelter, and through the nearby community.

To learn more about the shelter, and why it’s important, watch the video above.

