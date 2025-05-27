How one Fredericton shelter is supporting Indigenous IPV survivors

Send this page to someone via email

Gignoo Transition House isn’t like most women’s shelters. Its playroom has books like Smudging and Mi’kmaq Alphabet Book. Residents can participate in traditional ceremonies — and the outreach worker, Sheila Williams, smudges every day.

“It gives me a sense of clarity, like to start my day, and I emphasize that with my clients,” Williams said.

The shelter plays an important role for Indigenous women in New Brunswick — who are disproportionately impacted by intimate partner violence (IPV).

According to Statistics Canada data from 2018, about 61 per cent of Indigenous women have experienced IPV at some point in their lives, compared to 44 per cent of non-Indigenous women.

“Living in rural communities helps, attributes to that, as well as discrimination, sexism, I would think. The history, the non-trust with the police, being isolated has a big, to do with that,” the shelter’s executive director, Heather Murchland, said.

And one way staff support women is by connecting them with their culture — both within the shelter, and through the nearby community.

To learn more about the shelter, and why it’s important, watch the video above.