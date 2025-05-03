Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

The urgent problem of intimate partner violence and how New Brunswick plans to respond

By Anna Mandin & Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted May 3, 2025 5:00 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'The urgent problem of intimate partner violence and how New Brunswick plans to respond'
The urgent problem of intimate partner violence and how New Brunswick plans to respond
WATCH: New Brunswick leads Atlantic Canada with rates of police-reported intimate partner violence. Anna Mandin sits down with the province’s Women’s Equality Minister to discuss how the provincial government is approaching the problem.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

EDITOR’S NOTE: As part of our series looking at the issue of intimate partner violence in the province, we spoke with a New Brunswick advocate and survivor who shared her story. You can read that story at this link.

With the highest rate of police-reported case in Atlantic Canada, it’s clear that intimate partner violence is a real and urgent problem in New Brunswick.

And it’s a problem that the provincial minister responsible for women’s equality is well aware of.

Before Lyne Chantal Boudreau became minister, she was impacted by family violence personally. She also ran a fashion line that donated funds to a family violence charity.

“It’s very, very difficult to make sure that people are feeling safe to talk about their experience,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

“The more we put some resources for helping those people, the more we can take care of them.”

Boudreau was designated minister responsible for women’s equality last November. For her, a main focus is supporting those who have experienced intimate partner violence and encouraging people to reach out for help.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“In my role, and I think all of the citizen’s role, is just to make sure that (people) can have access to the resources they need. That’s the most important thing for me,” she said.

Statistics from 2023 show New Brunswick had the highest rate of police-reported intimate partner violence in Atlantic Canada. New Brunswick reported a rate of 449 per 100,000 population, while Nova Scotia reported 338, Prince Edward Island reported 288 and Newfoundland reported 420.

The national rate was 354 per 100,000.

Click to play video: 'N.B. woman tells her story, and why ‘things are getting worse’ with intimate partner violence'
N.B. woman tells her story, and why ‘things are getting worse’ with intimate partner violence
Trending Now

Advocacy and support groups in New Brunswick that work with intimate partner violence survivors have been telling the provincial government about the growing need for resources.

Story continues below advertisement

“The threat level seems to be increasingly getting higher,” Jana Comeau, the executive director of Hestia House, a shelter for women and children, told Global News in March.

The growing demand for help means a growing demand for fundraising dollars — something that’s hard to come by for all non-profit groups.

“(Support organization) are already stretched so thin that ideally they wouldn’t have to fundraise. Ideally, they would get everything they need from the provincial government,” said Maureen Levangie, with the Domestic Violence Association of New Brunswick, in March.

In the province’s latest budget, the Holt government announced $9.2 million for gender-based violence services. The funds, which are part of the women’s equality 2025-26 budget, include $4.6 million for the transition house program, $1.5 million for the second-stage housing program, and $2.1 million for the Domestic Violence Outreach Program.

“It’s not about the political thing here. It’s a human thing,” said Boudreau.

“Hopefully, each person who will listen to this interview, they will understand and they will feel that they can make something for those people who are living that kind of violence.”

Anyone experiencing intimate partner violence can call 911 in the case of an emergency. Support is available in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick by dialing 211.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices