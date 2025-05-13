Menu

Canada

A Canadian charity is trying to help people leave abusive relationships — safely

By Anna Mandin Global News
Posted May 13, 2025 5:00 am
1 min read
Charity helps New Brunswickers escape abusive relationships
WATCH: A national charity is trying to make a difference – one move at a time – when it comes to intimate partner violence. Their New Brunswick representative says the program can mean the difference between escaping and staying in an abusive relationship. Anna Mandin has the latest from our IPV in New Brunswick series.
EDITOR’S NOTE: As part of our series looking at the issue of intimate partner violence in the province, we spoke with a New Brunswick advocate and survivor who shared her story. You can read that story at this link.

We also spoke with Lyne Chantal Boudreau, the provincial minister responsible for women’s equality, about how the province is addressing the issue. You can read that story here.

For a look at what support workers in the province are noticing in terms of trends, and how they cope with the field, read this story.

A national charity is trying to make a difference — one box at a time — when it comes to intimate partner violence.

Shelter Movers says its program can mean the difference between escaping and staying in an abusive relationship.

Michelle Tupy, the organization’s New Brunswick chapter director, says returning to a residence after leaving is very stressful for survivors. She’s trying to make that easier.

“When survivors announce that they’re going to leave, then often that’s when the threats become very violent in terms of, ‘I won’t let you leave, I will take the kids from you,'” she said.

“We create a sense of empowerment for these individuals. We sort of rally behind them and let them know that there is a chance of a good and a safe future.”

The co-ordinated effort involves volunteers and potential police presence, if needed. Those leaving an abusive relationship can then reclaim their belongings and their lives.

“I was actually on a move last month and the client had told me that if it wasn’t for Shelter Movers, that they wouldn’t have left the relationship,” Tupy said.

For more on this story, watch the video above. 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

