A Canadian charity is trying to help people leave abusive relationships — safely

A national charity is trying to make a difference — one box at a time — when it comes to intimate partner violence.

Shelter Movers says its program can mean the difference between escaping and staying in an abusive relationship.

Michelle Tupy, the organization’s New Brunswick chapter director, says returning to a residence after leaving is very stressful for survivors. She’s trying to make that easier.

“When survivors announce that they’re going to leave, then often that’s when the threats become very violent in terms of, ‘I won’t let you leave, I will take the kids from you,'” she said.

“We create a sense of empowerment for these individuals. We sort of rally behind them and let them know that there is a chance of a good and a safe future.”

The co-ordinated effort involves volunteers and potential police presence, if needed. Those leaving an abusive relationship can then reclaim their belongings and their lives.

“I was actually on a move last month and the client had told me that if it wasn’t for Shelter Movers, that they wouldn’t have left the relationship,” Tupy said.

