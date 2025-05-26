Condolences pour in after 4 students, 1 teacher killed in Ontario crash

Send this page to someone via email

An small Ontario community is mourning the loss of four teen girls and their coach after they all lost their lives in a fatal crash Friday night.

Messages of condolence are pouring in for the community in and around Walkerton, Ont an hour north west of Guelph.

The coach, 33-year-old Matt Eckert and four female students were returning from a softball tournament when their vehicle collided with a transport truck.

Ontario Provincial Police say the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Thorndale and Cobble Hills roads in Middlesex County, near London, Ont.

Investigators say an SUV caring the five collided with a transport truck, then hit a second SUV.

Three of the first SUV’s passengers, two 17-year-old girls and a 16-year-old girl, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Eckert, who was driving the SUV, and another 16-year-old girl who was also in the vehicle, were rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

View image in full screen Flowers mark the site of a fatal accident which killed four students and a teacher northeast of London, Ont. on Sunday, May 25, 2025.THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Geoff Robins. Geoff Robins

Following the incident, people have been sharing messages of condolences, with community members putting running shoes and candles outside their homes in honour of the victims.

The school board and police have not released the names of the four girls killed.

In a statement over the weekend, the Bluewater District School board confirmed the four girls were all students at Walkerton District Community School, where Eckert also taught.

The board expressed their “deepest sorrows” for the families dealing with the “profound loss” of Friday’s crash.

“At this time, our focus is on supporting and respecting the privacy of the grieving families,” the statement read.

“We recognize that many individuals in other communities across Bluewater also have close connections with those lost in this tragedy, and their families. It is important to acknowledge how this tragedy is impacting them as well. We are all here to support one another.”

The board’s mental health staff and tragedy response team have been deployed to support students and staff as they return to school on Monday.

Eckert, who died in the crash, was also an assistant coach with the Owen Sound NorthStars Junior B Lacrosse club. The club’s general manager, Ethan Woods, said on social media that he was “heartbroken and crushed” by Eckert’s death, remembering him as a dedicated mentor to players and a best friend to fellow coaches.

“His infectious smile and caring heart are things that will never be forgotten,” Woods said.

A vigil was held Sunday night, with hundreds of people gathering in the Walkerton District Community School parking to honour the victims.

Pictures of the vigil show candles and flowers laid at the front of the school in tribute.

View image in full screen Hundreds gather in the parking lot of the Walkerton District Community School in Walkerton, Ont. for a vigil on Sunday, May 25, 2025. On Friday, four students and a teacher from the school were killed in a car accident on the way back from a softball tournament in Dorchester, Ontario. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins Geoff Robins

Several politicians have also shared their condolences.

“In this time of sorrow, we stand united with all those affected in the community and throughout all our local schools. We offer our deepest condolences and unwavering support,” said the municipality of Brockton Mayor Chris Peabody.

“We encourage all community members to come together offering compassion and support to one another as we navigate this profound loss.”

In honour of the families affected, the municipal flags were lowered to half-mast and will be raised following services for victims, the mayor said.

Prime Minster Mark Carney wrote on X Sunday night that the deaths were heartbreaking.

“This is an unimaginable loss – one that no family, no classmate, no school should ever have to endure. Canadians are holding the Walkerton community in our hearts,” he wrote.

Premier Doug Ford also extended his condolences to the families of the victims as well.

“I’m devastated to hear of last night’s tragic accident in Middlesex County, which has now claimed the lives of five people. My thoughts are with the families and loved ones grieving this terrible loss,” Ford said on X.

The occupants of the second SUV and the transport truck driver suffered minor injuries.

Police have offered condolences but have not speculated on what chased the crash.

Authorities are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with dashcam footage or information about the crash to contact Middlesex OPP or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

— with files from Global News’ Prisha Dev and The Canadian Press