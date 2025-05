Students, staff return to Ontario school after crash killed 4 teens and coach

Send this page to someone via email

Students and staff heading back to school today in a central Ontario town can expect to see increased mental health resources as the community continues to grapple with the deaths of four students and a teacher.

Bluewater District School Board spokesperson Jamie Pettit says mental health and tragedy response teams are ready as students and staff return to Walkerton District Community School after an accident he described as a “horrible tragedy” claimed the lives of five people.

Matt Eckert, 33, and four teenage girls were killed in a crash when their SUV collided with a transport truck and another SUV just northeast of London, Ont. on Friday at around 4:30 p.m., while they were returning from a sporting event.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Ontario Provincial Police and the school board have not released the names of the students, but police say two girls were 16 and two were 17 years old.

Story continues below advertisement

Eckert was also an assistant coach with the Owen Sound NorthStars Junior B Lacrosse club.

Hundreds gathered at a vigil on Sunday evening outside the Walkerton school, where attendees lit candles and laid flowers.

Pettit says staff gathered ahead of students’ return to school, where he says there will be a “lot of heavy lifting” required to help students through the initial stages of shock and grief.

“When you have five individuals in one event with a significant loss of life, it certainly does resonate and send a ripple throughout the community. I think the impact is going to be felt for a long time,” Pettit said.