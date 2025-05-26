15-year-old injured after being hit by vehicle in Mississauga school parking lot

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a teen has been injured after being struck by a vehicle in a school parking lot on Monday morning.

Police said the incident happened at a school near Tenth Line West and Trelawny Circle just after 8 a.m.

The force said a 15-year-old boy was rushed to a local hospital and is being airlifted to a trauma centre. His injuries are considered serious but the teen is conscious and breathing.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police also said the parents have been notified. It is unclear how the collision occurred.

A spokesperson from Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board told Global News the teen, a Grade 9 student, was riding his bike when he was struck on school property.

The spokesperson said there were many students who may have witnessed the incident or the emergency crews response as it occurred just before the start of the school day.

Story continues below advertisement

“This will be upsetting for some and we have encouraged those who may need support to connect with any member of the school’s administration team or student support services team,” the board’s spokesperson said.

“We pray for our student and for a complete recovery from his injuries.”