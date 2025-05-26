Menu

Canada

Sentencing expected in case of stolen Winston Churchill portrait in Ottawa

By Alessia Passafiume The Canadian Press
Posted May 26, 2025 6:40 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Italian man who bought stolen Churchill portrait speaks out as photo returns to Canadian custody'
Italian man who bought stolen Churchill portrait speaks out as photo returns to Canadian custody
WATCH: Italian man who bought stolen Churchill portrait speaks out as photo returns to Canadian custody – Sep 19, 2024
The Ontario man who pleaded guilty to stealing an iconic portrait of former British prime minister Winston Churchill from Ottawa’s Chateau Laurier is expected to be sentenced today in court.

Jeffrey Wood entered his plea earlier this year, admitting to stealing the portrait and to knowingly committing forgery by making a false document.

Renowned photographer Yousuf Karsh snapped the iconic portrait in 1941 in the Speaker’s office just after Churchill delivered a rousing wartime address to Canadian lawmakers.

Police said the portrait was stolen from the hotel sometime between Christmas Day 2021 and Jan. 6, 2022, and replaced with a fake.

The swap was only discovered months later, in August, when a hotel worker noticed the frame was not hung properly.

The portrait’s return to the hotel followed a lengthy international investigation, with police determining it was bought at an auction in London by an Italian man who was unaware it was stolen.

Click to play video: 'Ottawa’s stolen Winston Churchill portrait recovered in Italy, charges laid'
Ottawa’s stolen Winston Churchill portrait recovered in Italy, charges laid
© 2025 The Canadian Press

