Poilievre to address his caucus today, before they return to the House without him

Send this page to someone via email

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will address his caucus on Sunday as they prepare to return to the House of Commons without him in the chamber.

Poilievre’s remarks are scheduled to be open to the media.

The Conservatives won 144 seats in the April 28 election but Poilievre’s seat was not one of them.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Conservative Damien Kurek plans to temporarily give up his seat in Alberta to allow Poilievre to run there in a byelection.

In the meantime former party leader Andrew Scheer will serve as the leader of the Opposition in the House of Commons and Poilievre has appointed 73 people as critics on specific files.

Chris d’Entremont and Tom Kmiec are likely to spend part of the day lobbying their caucus mates for support in the election of the House speaker role, which will be the first order of business for MPs on Monday.