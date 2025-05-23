Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Class-action lawsuit filed against Interior Health over 2009 data breach

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 23, 2025 5:02 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Police investigate Interior Health data breach'
Police investigate Interior Health data breach
RELATED: Interior Health is dealing with a large data breach from several years ago which affects tens of thousands of former employees, and even several thousand current ones. As Victoria Femia reports one local cybersecurity company says avoiding threats like this one - is like a game of cat and mouse. – Mar 8, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

British Columbia’s Interior Health Authority has been hit with a class-action lawsuit over a data breach in 2009 that allegedly compromised thousands of employees’ personal information that ended up being sold on the dark web.

The lawsuit filed in B.C. Supreme Court on Thursday says the data breach occurred in December 2009, exposing “highly sensitive” personal information belonging to people who worked for the health authority between 2003 and 2009.

Court documents say the information was accessed by “cybercriminals and other malicious actors,” and the “full extent” of the hack still hasn’t been disclosed by Interior Health in the 16 years since.

Click to play video: 'Cyberattack may have accessed B.C. government emails'
Cyberattack may have accessed B.C. government emails

Former employee Rae Fergus, one of the lead plaintiffs, says her personal information has been used since 2022 to fraudulently get a car loan and a credit card, and to open a bank account without her “knowledge or consent.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Susan Shaw, another proposed representative plaintiff who worked for the health authority, says in the lawsuits that she only found out about the data breach last month by reading a news article, and was allegedly offered two years of free credit monitoring after contacting Interior Health about it.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The lawsuit says police in Port Coquitlam, Surrey, and Vernon since 2017 have discovered documents containing Interior Health employee personal information, leading to the health authority publishing a notice online about the hack in March 2024, the “first public acknowledgment” of the breach.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 23, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices