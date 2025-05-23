New seawall detour path opens in Vancouver, Expo Deck closed indefinitely

Send this page to someone via email

Almost four months after a high-traffic section of the False Creek seawall network abruptly closed, the City of Vancouver says it has opened a new replacement path.

The area known as the ‘Expo Deck,’ a deck structure supported by pilings just south of Science World, was shuttered in February after an inspection found cracks in the concrete panels that make up the deck surface.

The city implemented a detour along Switchmen Street and one lane of Quebec Street, but users complained it was both crowded and out of the way.

On Friday, the city opened a new, more direct path featuring wide and separated pedestrian and cycle paths.

View image in full screen The new seawall path south of Science World will remain in place until the old Expo Deck is deconstructed in the years to come. City of Vancouver

View image in full screen The temporary detour that was put in place in February when the Expo Deck was abruptly closed for safety reasons. City of Vancouver

“Our goal was to create a safe path that brings Seawall and Seaside Greenway users closer to the water,” Lon LaClaire, Vancouver’s general manager of engineering Services, said in a media release.

“Given that the equipment required to lay asphalt exceeded the safe weight limits for the deck, compacted gravel was chosen as the best material for a portion of the path.”

The city said the new path is designed for long-term use and will remain in place for the “years ahead” as it works on a plan to deconstruct the Expo Deck.

The portion of the deck that was closed in February will remain off-limits to the public.

Built more than 40 years ago for Expo 86, the Expo Deck was originally intended to be temporary, but became a public space when the fair ended, and became a critical part of the seaside walking and cycling network.

Last year, the city hired a consultant to map out a plan to eventually decommission and replace the deck.

The city has previously said that planning work remains underway, with a target date of 2028 through 2032 to do the work.

The cost of the new replacement path or the long-term replacement plan have not been revealed.