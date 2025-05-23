Menu

New seawall detour path opens in Vancouver, Expo Deck closed indefinitely

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 23, 2025 4:29 pm
2 min read
New seawall path opens near Science World
WATCH: The new seawall path between Creekside and Science World has opened. The city says the path, divided between pedestrians and cyclists, will remain in place while planning for the deconstruction of the Expo Deck continues.
Almost four months after a high-traffic section of the False Creek seawall network abruptly closed, the City of Vancouver says it has opened a new replacement path.

The area known as the ‘Expo Deck,’ a deck structure supported by pilings just south of Science World, was shuttered in February after an inspection found cracks in the concrete panels that make up the deck surface.

The city implemented a detour along Switchmen Street and one lane of Quebec Street, but users complained it was both crowded and out of the way.

On Friday, the city opened a new, more direct path featuring wide and separated pedestrian and cycle paths.

The new seawall path south of Science World will remain in place until the old Expo Deck is deconstructed in the years to come. View image in full screen
The new seawall path south of Science World will remain in place until the old Expo Deck is deconstructed in the years to come. City of Vancouver
The temporary detour that was put in place in February when the Expo Deck was abruptly closed for safety reasons. View image in full screen
The temporary detour that was put in place in February when the Expo Deck was abruptly closed for safety reasons. City of Vancouver

“Our goal was to create a safe path that brings Seawall and Seaside Greenway users closer to the water,” Lon LaClaire, Vancouver’s general manager of engineering Services, said in a media release.

“Given that the equipment required to lay asphalt exceeded the safe weight limits for the deck, compacted gravel was chosen as the best material for a portion of the path.”

The city said the new path is designed for long-term use and will remain in place for the “years ahead” as it works on a plan to deconstruct the Expo Deck.

Seawall Expo deck detour for pedestrians and cyclists to open in May

The portion of the deck that was closed in February will remain off-limits to the public.

Built more than 40 years ago for Expo 86, the Expo Deck was originally intended to be temporary, but became a public space when the fair ended, and became a critical part of the seaside walking and cycling network.

Last year, the city hired a consultant to map out a plan to eventually decommission and replace the deck.

The city has previously said that planning work remains underway, with a target date of 2028 through 2032 to do the work.

The cost of the new replacement path or the long-term replacement plan have not been revealed.

 

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

