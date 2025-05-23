Stretch your spending with these 10 Amazon deals

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

With Amazon’s endless flood of deals, it can feel like you need a full-time job just to keep up. Everything’s discounted, but how do you cut through the noise and find the offers that actually stretch your budget without sacrificing quality? Take a breath – we’ve done the legwork for you.

Our keen-eyed deal hunters sifted through the sea of flash sales, limited-time offers, and “too good to be true” prices to bring you the best bargains Amazon has to offer right now. Because while the site’s sale game is strong, spotting the truly smart buys – that you’ll feel proud snagging – is a skill worth mastering.

Story continues below advertisement

Grace and Stella Eye Patches These eye patches are like a quick espresso shot for tired eyes. They smooth away puffiness and dark circles, giving you an instant boost that’s perfect for those slow mornings. $19.95 on Amazon (was $25.95)

One Piece Swim Suit This one-piece swimsuit checks all the boxes with its anti-fading, quick-dry fabric and figure-flattering ruched design. Features adjustable straps and a subtle V-neck. You’re ready for any beach or poolside moment. Grab it while it’s 63 per cent off! $14.99 on Amazon (was $39.99)

Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush The Philips Sonicare 4100 is the kind of toothbrush that quietly makes your routine better. It cleans thoroughly without being harsh, and the pressure sensor keeps your gums in check. Bonus: it lasts for weeks on a single charge, so you don’t have to think twice. $54.95 on Amazon (was $84.99)

Story continues below advertisement

VITAL PROTEINS Bovine Collagen Peptides Powder This collagen powder is the kind of easy add-on that fits right into your day. It dissolves quickly, doesn’t change the taste of your drinks, and keeps things simple with just pure bovine collagen. Bonus: no weird fillers or added sugars to worry about. $49.45 on Amazon (was $58.18)

Wireless Smart Security Camera This little camera does more than you’d expect – it keeps an eye on your home and lets you check in from anywhere, right on your phone. The best part? It runs for up to two years on a pair of AA batteries, so you can set it and pretty much forget it. Grab it while it’s 50 per cent off! $164.99 on Amazon (was $329.99)

MANSCAPED® The Lawn Mower For grooming that’s precise, I always suggest a tool that’s easy to handle yet powerful enough to get the job done – like the Lawn Mower from MANSCAPED®, which balances comfort and performance perfectly. $99.99 on Amazon (was $124.99)

Story continues below advertisement

Native Jefferson Child These shoes are the ultimate grab-and-go for family adventures. Lightweight, easy to clean, and built tough enough to keep up with every wild backyard or beach day. $35 on Amazon (was $50)

DEWALT 20V MAX* Drywall Screw Gun With a brushless motor and adjustable speed settings, this drywall screw gun is built for efficiency and control. Its four tool modes and adjustable nosecone make it easy to handle any job while ensuring screws are driven to the perfect depth every time. $169 on Amazon (was $229)

Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth Earbuds These wireless earbuds bring epic sound to everyday moments with world-class noise cancellation and rich, detailed audio. With a secure fit, long battery life, and seamless device switching, they’re built to keep up – no matter where the day takes you. $219 on Amazon (was $248)

Story continues below advertisement

Ergonomics Office Chair This ergonomic chair is one of those no-brainer upgrades – just in time for Father’s Day! It fits right into your setup and makes long hours feel a lot less taxing. Bonus: the breathable mesh keeps things cool even when work heats up. $161.48 on Amazon (was $249.98)

You may also like:

Get weekly The Curator news Be in the know before you buy - Stay up to date with the latest trends, get expert recommendations, tips, and shopping guides. Sign up for weekly The Curator newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Greenworks 40V 16-inch Cordless Lawn Mower – $326.11

eufy X10 Pro Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop – $764.98

Laptop Screen Extender – $275.22

Pampers Diapers Newborn – $29.97

Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine – $749.99