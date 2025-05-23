Conservatives win southern Ontario riding recount — by 4 votes

Send this page to someone via email

Conservative Kathy Borrelli has won the Ontario riding of Windsor—Tecumseh—Lakeshore after a judicial recount confirmed her victory today by just four votes.

The Liberals called for a judicial recount, after the initial validated results following the election on April 28 saw incumbent Liberal Irek Kusmierczyk lose by 77 votes.

The recount began on Tuesday and the final results were announced this morning.

This result does not change the House of Commons seat count, leaving the Liberals with 170 seats, just two shy of the number needed for a majority government.

The Conservatives have 143 seats, the Bloc Québécois 22, the NDP has seven and the Green Party has one.

The results of the rural Newfoundland and Labrador riding Terra Nova—The Peninsulas are also expected today, where the Liberals were ahead by just 12 votes after the count on election day.