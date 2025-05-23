SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Conservatives win southern Ontario riding recount — by 4 votes

By David Baxter The Canadian Press
Posted May 23, 2025 11:37 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada Election 2025: Recount in Terra Nova-The Peninsulas set for Monday'
Canada Election 2025: Recount in Terra Nova-The Peninsulas set for Monday
RELATED: Recount in Terra Nova-The Peninsulas set for Monday – May 12, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Conservative Kathy Borrelli has won the Ontario riding of Windsor—Tecumseh—Lakeshore after a judicial recount confirmed her victory today by just four votes.

The Liberals called for a judicial recount, after the initial validated results following the election on April 28 saw incumbent Liberal Irek Kusmierczyk lose by 77 votes.

The recount began on Tuesday and the final results were announced this morning.

Click to play video: 'Elections Canada investigates mail-in ballot miscount in Quebec’s Terrebonne'
Elections Canada investigates mail-in ballot miscount in Quebec’s Terrebonne
Trending Now

This result does not change the House of Commons seat count, leaving the Liberals with 170 seats, just two shy of the number needed for a majority government.

Story continues below advertisement

The Conservatives have 143 seats, the Bloc Québécois 22, the NDP has seven and the Green Party has one.

The results of the rural Newfoundland and Labrador riding Terra Nova—The Peninsulas are also expected today, where the Liberals were ahead by just 12 votes after the count on election day.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices