Crime

Police charge 10 in drug and firearm investigation, two suspects outstanding

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 22, 2025 5:59 pm
1 min read
Where are Ontario’s crime guns coming from?
WATCH: Where are Ontario’s crime guns coming from? – May 19, 2022
Police say 10 people have been charged after a drug and firearm investigation spanning multiple forces across southern Ontario.

Durham Regional Police say they began an investigation dubbed project venture in November 2024 and they concluded the investigation with the execution of 16 search warrants throughout Durham Region, Toronto and Waterloo Region.

Police say Toronto police, Ontario provincial police, York regional police, Peterborough police, Peel regional police and Waterloo regional police provided assistance in the investigation.

Investigators say they seized 12 firearms, more than three kilograms of cocaine, a large quantity of other narcotics and more than $100,000 in cash.

Ten people have been arrested and charged with a total of 112 criminal charges including many drug and firearm trafficking offences.

Police say arrest warrants have been issued for two suspects who remain outstanding and investigators made contact with one suspect but they are appealing to the public to locate a second suspect.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

