Crime

Man in ski mask accused of taking photos of kids at playground: RCMP

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted May 22, 2025 12:40 pm
1 min read
RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest following a suspicious incident that occurred in Middle Sackville. View image in full screen
RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest following a suspicious incident that occurred in Middle Sackville. DD
RCMP in the Halifax area are looking to speak to a man accused of taking photos of children in a playground while wearing a ski mask and goggles on Victoria Day.

Police said they received a report of the suspicious incident on Tuesday — one day after it happened.

According to the report, children were playing on Rafting Drive in Middle Sackville at around 1 p.m., when they noticed the man taking photos of them.

“The man fled on foot when one of the children asked him what he was doing,” RCMP said in a statement.

The person of interest is described as being five feet 10 inches tall and wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, and white and blue sneakers.

“As the investigation continues, officers are looking to speak with the man involved,” RCMP said.

Anyone with information can call 902-490-5020 or reach out to Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

