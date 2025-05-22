You did it, baby: New grad dad chased by cops after bringing infant son onstage

Send this page to someone via email

A University of Buffalo student who was chased by police onto the stage at his graduation ceremony for accepting his diploma while carrying a prohibited item, his baby, says it was the result of a misunderstanding.

Video from the ceremony for the College of Arts and Sciences shows Jean-Paul Al-Arab running hastily from the backstage area to the front of the line of graduates, all while clutching his baby, who was draped in matching cap and gown garb.

Al-Arab was followed onto the stage by at least two police officers and two others, who appeared to be faculty staff, but none were able to stop his pursuit.

A gleeful Al-Arab paused momentarily on stage before accepting his diploma and waving to a rapturous crowd — baby firmly in tow — before being removed from the stage by a police officer.

The new dad and new grad had, according to the university, disobeyed multiple directives from the school instructing him not to bring his infant onstage.

“During Sunday’s commencement ceremony for University at Buffalo’s College of Arts and Sciences, a graduating senior ignored multiple directives from university event staff and UB Police, ran away from officers, and broke commencement rules by bringing an infant onto the commencement stage at Alumni Arena,” the school said in a statement on Wednesday.

“While the situation created a light-hearted moment for the thousands in attendance who cheered on as the graduate took to the stage with the infant in his arms, the graduate’s actions were a violation of commencement rules which clearly state that ‘only graduating students may participate in the graduation ceremony, including walking in the processional and crossing the stage.’”

Additionally, despite appearing in formal graduation attire, the university said the baby has not yet completed enough courses to be awarded a degree.

“The infant, despite crossing the stage in a cap and gown, has not yet earned enough credits to receive a diploma. We hope to see him back on stage in about 20 years so he can follow in his dad’s footsteps,” the school said.

According to a TikTok video shared by Al-Arab, he was told during his commencement preparation class that it was “fine” to bring his baby onstage with him, but when the time came for him to walk, officials informed him he could not do so with his child.

@jeanpaul_alarab I’m a full-time student, working two jobs—one of them overnight—and taking care of my son during the day until his mom gets home from work. And here I am, graduating, with my boy by my side. WE DID IT! #ub #comencement #baby #graduation ♬ original sound – NFL

“They tried to escort me out, but honestly, the only reason they let me go was because of all of you who cheered and supported me — so thank you,” Al-Arab wrote on the TikTok post.

Al-Arab graduated while working two jobs, one of them overnight, and studying as a full-time student, writing in his caption that he was proud to bring his son along.

“Here I am, graduating, with my boy by my side. WE DID IT!” he wrote.

Al-Arab apologized after the fact in an email to commencement officials. The school confirmed that he will not be punished for his actions, and explained that the baby ban is in place as a safety precaution.