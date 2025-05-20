Metrolinx partnership to offer ‘faster, more frequent’ train service ends 2 decades early

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial transit agency Metrolinx has parted ways with the consortium it tapped barely a year ago to lead an overhaul of how its network operates to create “faster, more frequent” train service.

In January 2024, Metrolinx announced it had accepted a proposal from ONXpress — made up of German train operator Deutsche Bahn and Canadian Aecon Concessions — to plan and run its rail system.

ONXpress was set to begin operating and maintaining GO train systems beginning in January 2025. The group was also tasked with offering better, faster train service as Ontario converts the GO network to run a more efficient, electric fleet.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Ford government said the agreement with ONXpress — which was unveiled in 2022 — would “modernize and transform” the rail network.

Just months after they were supposed to have taken over GO operations, however, Deutsche Bahn and Canadian Aecon Concessions parted ways with Metrolinx.

Story continues below advertisement

“ONxpress Operations Inc. was awarded the contract to take over operations and maintenance of GO rail and UP Express effective January 1, 2025,” a Metrolinx spokesperson said.

“While both teams worked closely toward this goal, the parties are working on an amicable settlement to end the partnership.”

Alstom, which currently operates GO trains, will continue in its role, according to the agency.

The agency did not say why the agreement had fallen through, nor how much had been spent during the partnership to date.

Metrolinx is committed to providing a safe, reliable transit service, with more than 120,000 people relying on GO Transit and UP Express every day.

“Metrolinx is committed to providing a safe, reliable transit service, with more than 120,000 people relying on GO Transit and UP Express every day,” the agency said.

The contract was supposed to run for 23 years.