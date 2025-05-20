Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Streets around Saint Mary’s University in Halifax shut down due to bomb threat

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted May 20, 2025 12:58 pm
1 min read
Halifax Regional Police were called to investigate a bomb threat at Saint Mary’s University on May 20, 2025. View image in full screen
Halifax Regional Police were called to investigate a bomb threat at Saint Mary’s University on May 20, 2025. Kendra Gannon/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Halifax Regional Police have shut down the block surrounding Saint Mary’s University in Halifax’s south end as part of a bomb threat investigation.

In a Tuesday afternoon news release, police said it was the university that received the threat.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Police are asking the public to evacuate and avoid the area while responding agencies conduct their investigation,” police said.

The streets closed include:

Trending Now
  • Inglis Street, from Robie Street to Tower Road
  • Robie Street, from Inglis Street to Gorsebrook Avenue
  • Gorsebrook Avenue
  • Tower Road, from Gorsebrook Avenue to Inglis Street

— more to come 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices