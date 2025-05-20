Streets around Saint Mary’s University in Halifax shut down due to bomb threat

See more sharing options

Halifax Regional Police have shut down the block surrounding Saint Mary’s University in Halifax’s south end as part of a bomb threat investigation.

In a Tuesday afternoon news release, police said it was the university that received the threat.

“Police are asking the public to evacuate and avoid the area while responding agencies conduct their investigation,” police said.

The streets closed include:

Inglis Street, from Robie Street to Tower Road

Robie Street, from Inglis Street to Gorsebrook Avenue

Gorsebrook Avenue

Tower Road, from Gorsebrook Avenue to Inglis Street

— more to come