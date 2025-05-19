Canada, U.K., France warn Israel of ‘concrete action’ over military expansion

Send this page to someone via email

The leaders of Canada, the United Kingdom and France are condemning Israel’s expansion of military operations and actions in Gaza and the West Bank, threatening in a joint statement Monday to take concrete actions, including sanctions.

The statement called Sunday’s announcement that Israel will allow a basic quantity of food into Gaza “wholly inadequate” and said the level of human suffering is “intolerable.”

“We will not stand by while the Netanyahu government pursues these egregious actions,” the statement said. “If Israel does not cease the renewed military offensive and lift its restrictions on humanitarian aid, we will take further concrete actions in response.”

The statement said the three countries have always supported Israel’s right to defend itself against terrorism but called the escalation disproportionate.

Israel launched a new wave of air and ground operations across Gaza over the weekend, saying it will pressure Hamas to release the remaining hostages from the Oct. 7, 2023, attack. The army ordered the evacuation of Khan Younis, Gaza’s second-largest city.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that Israel plans on “taking control of all of Gaza.” He has said Israel will also encourage what he describes as the voluntary emigration to other countries. Palestinians have rejected the suggestion.

The three countries’ statement starkly criticized “any attempt to expand settlements in the West Bank.”

“Israel must halt settlements which are illegal and undermine the viability of a Palestinian state and the security of both Israelis and Palestinians,” it said. “We will not hesitate to take further action, including targeted sanctions.”

The three countries’ statement comes not long after five trucks carrying baby food and other aid entered the territory. The United Nations called it a “welcome development” but said far more aid is needed.

Food security experts last week warned of famine.

Foreign ministers from the three countries, as well as many others, also released a joint statement Monday calling on Israel to allow a full resumption of aid into Gaza immediately.

They called for the United Nations and humanitarian organizations to work independently and impartially to deliver aid to Gaza.