Ontario man found dead in car crash was assaulted, kidnapped: OPP

An Ontario man who was found dead in a car crash last week was assaulted and kidnapped from a home in Guelph, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say.

At roughly 6 p.m. May 14, OPP officers responded to a collision involving two vehicles that happened southbound on Hanlon Parkway, just north of Stone Road in Guelph.

One person with life-threatening injuries was found at the scene an was taken to hospital where they later died. OPP identified the victim Monday as a 40-year-old man from Cambridge.

“Upon further investigation, police learned that the victim was assaulted, kidnapped and abducted from a residence on Fife Road by five suspects who fled in two different vehicles,” the OPP said in a news release Monday.

Police believe the case to be an isolated incident, and are looking for the public’s help in finding a white 2013 Dodge RAM pickup truck with Ontario licence plate BZ 85153. The other vehicle involved is a grey 2010 Toyota Venza with Ontario licence plate CVBX 602.

“Police are asking residents and businesses in the area to review their security camera footage and share any relevant images or videos with the OPP,” the force said.

“Drivers who were in the area at the time are also asked to check their dash cams for any footage that may show the collision or suspect vehicles.”

Anyone with information about the suspects or the vehicles is asked to contact the Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.