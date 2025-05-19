Menu

Fire

Fire breaks out at townhouse complex in Mill Woods

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted May 19, 2025 3:35 pm
1 min read
File: An Edmonton Fire Rescue Services truck pictured in Edmonton Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. View image in full screen
File: An Edmonton Fire Rescue Services truck pictured in Edmonton Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. Global News
Crews from Edmonton Fire Rescue Services responded Monday afternoon to a blaze at a townhouse complex in the city’s southeast.

Firefighters were called at 12:35 p.m. to a fire near 69 Street and 15 Avenue/Mill Woods Road in the Menisa neighbourhood.

Crews arrived four minutes later to an active fire, the city said.

Eight crews, or about 23 firefighters, responded to the blaze at the York Mills complex. As of publishing, the fire was still active and there were no other details available.

— More to come…

