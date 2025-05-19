Man in his 40s killed in early morning shooting at Toronto home

A man in his 40s is dead after being shot dead early Monday morning in North York.
Toronto police said in a post on X it received calls for a shooting at a home near Weston and Albion roads at 5:21 a.m. Monday.
When police arrived on scene, they found a man in his 40s suffering from gunshot wounds. He would die at the scene.
Police did not have suspect information to immediately share.
The homicide squad is now investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
