Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Former top Doug Ford staffer broke lobbying rules, integrity commissioner says

By Allison Jones The Canadian Press
Posted May 16, 2025 11:45 am
1 min read
Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford and his then-deputy chief of staff Amin Massoudi, right, return from a private chat following a campaign event in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., on June 1, 2018. View image in full screen
Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford and his then-deputy chief of staff Amin Massoudi, right, return from a private chat following a campaign event in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., on June 1, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Ontario’s integrity commissioner says a former top staffer to Premier Doug Ford broke lobbying rules.

Amin Massoudi now runs Atlas Strategic Advisors, but previously served as Ford’s principal secretary until 2022.

Integrity Commissioner Cathryn Motherwell’s office posted a notice of non-compliance on its website this week, saying Massoudi failed to comply with lobbying rules during a phone call in 2023.

The notice says Massoudi failed to register after lobbying a public office holder about a client request during a call.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The integrity commissioner says Massoudi knowingly placed the unidentified person in a potential conflict of interest because Massoudi had offered the same public office holder a ticket to a Toronto Raptors basketball game the previous day.

Massoudi says in a statement that it relates to a phone call with a mid-level staffer in a minister’s office, and when a topic arose that Massoudi was not a registered lobbyist on, he says he immediately informed the staff member and said a colleague would follow up.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“At the time, I believed this to be the appropriate way to handle the situation,” Massoudi wrote.

“This experience has been an invaluable learning opportunity. I take compliance with all relevant legislation extremely seriously. Over the last two years, I have taken concrete steps to strengthen internal compliance protocols and ensure nothing like this happens again.”

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices