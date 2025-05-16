N.S. health minister admits ‘growing pains’ with new free parking policy at hospitals

Send this page to someone via email

The health authority in Nova Scotia says it is seeking the power to issue $500 tickets to unauthorized vehicles that take advantage of free parking at hospitals.

Nova Scotia Health emailed Halifax-area hospital staff today to say it is working to preserve spaces for patients, visitors, and authorized staff.

The message comes a day after Health Minister Michelle Thompson acknowledged “growing pains” as hospitals adjust to the province’s new free parking policy that took effect May 1.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The health authority says that until it can ticket drivers it will issue warnings to unauthorized vehicles, and offer 175 additional free on-site parking spaces to staff at the Halifax Infirmary and Victoria General Hospital.

Unions at both hospitals and the IWK Health Centre have voiced concern about a lack of spots when employees show up for work.

Story continues below advertisement

The health authority says the Halifax Infirmary and Victoria General hospital together need almost 4,000 more parking spaces than are currently available to meet peak demand.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2025.