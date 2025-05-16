Menu

Health

N.S. health minister admits ‘growing pains’ with new free parking policy at hospitals

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 16, 2025 10:41 am
1 min read
The health authority in Nova Scotia says it is seeking the power to issue $500 tickets to unauthorized vehicles that take advantage of free parking at hospitals.

Nova Scotia Health emailed Halifax-area hospital staff today to say it is working to preserve spaces for patients, visitors, and authorized staff.

The message comes a day after Health Minister Michelle Thompson acknowledged “growing pains” as hospitals adjust to the province’s new free parking policy that took effect May 1.

The health authority says that until it can ticket drivers it will issue warnings to unauthorized vehicles, and offer 175 additional free on-site parking spaces to staff at the Halifax Infirmary and Victoria General Hospital.

Unions at both hospitals and the IWK Health Centre have voiced concern about a lack of spots when employees show up for work.

The health authority says the Halifax Infirmary and Victoria General hospital together need almost 4,000 more parking spaces than are currently available to meet peak demand.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

