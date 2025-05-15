Fort Edmonton Park opens May 17 for 2025 season

Send this page to someone via email

Fort Edmonton Park opens for its 51st season on May 17, but hundreds of kids were given a preview Thursday.

“They get to see the park this year before anybody else does,” said Lori Farquharson Persaud, executive director of the Fort Edmonton Foundation.

About 1,500 children had the run of Fort Edmonton experiencing a number of free activities as part of the foundation’s Community Day.

“This year, we felt that it was really important to be able to do and this is something that I believe will now become a brand new tradition that will happen every year,” Farquharson Persaud said.

Fort Edmonton Park is Canada’s biggest living history museum where people can step into the past and rediscover Edmonton through stories, programs and experiences.

“We’ve got a huge Indigenous focus,” said Laura Nichol, the park’s core programs manager.

“We’ve been working to elevate narratives that are underrepresented but part of Edmonton’s multicultural story for hundreds of years, especially focuses on the Islamic culture, Asian culture and Black history in Edmonton.”

The park is offering a 10 per cent discount off of regularly priced tickets as part of a special campaign supporting local staycations.