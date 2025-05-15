Ontarians to see wild swing in weather throughout Victoria Day long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

The Victoria Day long weekend is often the start to summer for many Ontarians, with many heading to trailers and cottages to kick off the season.

That said, the weather for the holiday weekend, colloquially referred to as ‘May Two-Four’, seems to almost always disappoint and this weekend’s forecast is no different.

Heading into the weekend, Friday will be great, according to Global News Chief Meteorologist Anthony Farnell, but it is the days that follow that are the issue.

“Friday will be one of the warmest days of the season so far but unfortunately the good times are coming to an end just in time for the May long weekend,” he explained.

“An area of low pressure will bring the risk of thunderstorms overnight Friday in the GTA with additional rounds of rain developing later Saturday across mostly eastern Ontario, but showers are also likely elsewhere.”

Farnell said that things will eventually improve Sunday after a soggy Saturday but it will still be sweater weather on Sunday.

“As the low pressure moves into Quebec on Sunday, linger showers will taper off by afternoon for the eastern part of the province with increasing sunshine elsewhere,” the meteorologist said.

“Cooler-than-normal temperatures will prevail with brisk northwest winds on Sunday. Victoria Day Monday is likely to be the best day of the weekend with partial sunshine, less wind and a slightly warmer temperature.”

He said things will remain cold for a good portion of the week to follow as well.