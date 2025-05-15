SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Fire

Manitoba officials to provide wildfire update Thursday morning

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 15, 2025 9:46 am
1 min read
Click to play video: ''
Premier Wab Kinew speaks as wildfires spread across the province.
Manitoba officials are set to speak to media about the ongoing wildfire situation in the province — a crisis that has already led to the death of two people in the RM of Lac du Bonnet.

Premier Wab Kinew will provide a wildfire update at 9 a.m. Thursday from the Manitoba legislature, alongside Kristin Hayward, assistant deputy minister of the Conservation Officer Service and Manitoba Wildfire Service, and Christine Stevens, assistant deputy minister, Manitoba Emergency Management Organization.

Global News will stream the press conference live on this page.

Click to play video: 'Fire restrictions for parts of Manitoba in place'
Fire restrictions for parts of Manitoba in place
