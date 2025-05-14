Menu

Politics

Quebec’s Parti Québécois party defends candidate over leftist past, arrest

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 14, 2025 4:16 pm
1 min read
Former CBC radio show host Alex Boissonneault, right, speaks at a news conference to announce he will be candidate for the Arthabaska byelection, in St-Ferdinand Que., Wednesday, May 14, 2025. Parti Quebecois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, left, looks on. View image in full screen
Former CBC radio show host Alex Boissonneault, right, speaks at a news conference to announce he will be candidate for the Arthabaska byelection, in St-Ferdinand Que., Wednesday, May 14, 2025. Parti Quebecois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, left, looks on. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
The Parti Québécois is defending its candidate in an upcoming byelection northeast of Montreal after criticism of his far-left, militant past.

Alex Boissonneault was arrested in 2001 in Quebec City for being part of a group that had plotted to penetrate the security perimeter at a free-trade meeting called Summit of the Americas.

He was held in pretrial detention for 41 days but was subsequently sentenced to community service and eventually pardoned in 2011.

Boissonneault, 46, a former journalist with Radio-Canada, told reporters today he hopes voters in the Arthabaska riding will look past his choices as a young adult.

Trending Now

Conservative Leader Eric Duhaime is also running in the riding and has spent the week attacking Boissoneault over the candidate’s political past.

Premier François Legault has several more months to call the byelection in the riding, which was left vacant after CAQ member Éric Lefebvre resigned in March to run in the April 28 federal election.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

