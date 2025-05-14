Quebec’s Parti Québécois party defends candidate over leftist past, arrest

Send this page to someone via email

The Parti Québécois is defending its candidate in an upcoming byelection northeast of Montreal after criticism of his far-left, militant past.

Alex Boissonneault was arrested in 2001 in Quebec City for being part of a group that had plotted to penetrate the security perimeter at a free-trade meeting called Summit of the Americas.

He was held in pretrial detention for 41 days but was subsequently sentenced to community service and eventually pardoned in 2011.

Boissonneault, 46, a former journalist with Radio-Canada, told reporters today he hopes voters in the Arthabaska riding will look past his choices as a young adult.

Conservative Leader Eric Duhaime is also running in the riding and has spent the week attacking Boissoneault over the candidate’s political past.

Premier François Legault has several more months to call the byelection in the riding, which was left vacant after CAQ member Éric Lefebvre resigned in March to run in the April 28 federal election.