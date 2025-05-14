Nova Scotia RCMP issue alert over ‘dangerous man’ search in Lunenburg County

RCMP in a part of Nova Scotia’s Lunenburg County have issued an alert to residents to seek “immediate shelter” and lock doors and windows, as they search for a “dangerous man who may be armed.”
They’re looking for Richard MacInnis, who was last seen on foot. He is described as being six-feet tall, 175 pounds with auburn hair and green eyes.
Get breaking National news
The alert was sent at around 1 p.m. Wednesday.
It covers the area of Northfield Road in Lower Northfield.
People are asked to stay inside, and not to leave their secure location. People are also warned not to pick up hitch hikers or disclose where police are currently located.
Anyone with emergencies or tips should call 911.
Five days ago, RCMP issued a release about MacInnis, 44, of no fixed address. He was wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a parole violation.
“Police have made several attempts to locate MacInnis and are requesting assistance from the public. MacInnis is believed to be in the Timberlea area and is suspected of committing a number of break and enters,” RCMP stated on May 9.
- Menendez brothers resentenced, the pair now eligible for parole
- World junior complainant says she wasn’t ‘expecting anything else’ after consensual sex
- Quebecer who stabbed mother and neighbour to death found not criminally responsible
- Menendez brothers: L.A. judge to decide if Erik and Lyle should be freed
Comments