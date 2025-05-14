Menu

Canada

Yemeni terror suspect placed under house arrest at Toronto mosque

By Stewart Bell Global News
Posted May 14, 2025 5:00 am
2 min read
Photo on Facebook page of Husam Taha Ali Al-Sewaiee. View image in full screen
Photo on Facebook page of Husam Taha Ali Al-Sewaiee. Facebook
A Yemeni arrested as he was allegedly trying to leave Canada to join a Middle East terrorist group has been released on bail to live under house arrest at a Toronto mosque.

A copy of an Ontario judge’s release order obtained by Global News shows Husam Taha Ali Al-Sewaiee was ordered to “reside at the mosque” in Toronto’s North York district.

He is not allowed to leave the mosque except when accompanied, must also wear an ankle monitor, surrender his travel documents and stay 300 metres away from airports and border crossings.

The person who posted the $1,000 bond for Al-Sewaiee’s release gave a phone number that matches that of the same mosque. Their relationship, if any, was not explained.

Profile photo from Facebook page of Husam Taha Ali Al-Sewaiee. View image in full screen
Profile photo from Facebook page of Husam Taha Ali Al-Sewaiee. Facebook

A citizen of Yemen who has appeared at Gaza protests in Toronto, Al-Sewaiee was initially arrested in Mississauga, Ont., by Peel Regional Police on April 15 for uttering threats.

Four days later, the RCMP’s Integrated National Security Enforcement Team arrested the 32-year-old, alleging he had attempted to leave Canada to join a terrorist organization.

The RCMP did not say which one but sources told Global News it was an Iranian-backed faction. Yemen’s Houthis, who have disrupted international shipping, are sponsored by Iran.

Al-Sewaiee has not been charged with terrorism. Instead, prosecutors have asked the Ontario court for a terrorism peace bond that would restrict his movements in the name of public safety.

He has used an Arabic interpreter in court. His social media accounts show him attending Gaza protests. The charges list his address as a house in Kitchener, Ont., but the homeowner said he had “mental issues.”

As part of his bail conditions, Al-Sewaiee is not allowed to possess weapons and is not allowed to use any devices capable of accessing the internet. He will be arrested if he violates any of the conditions, the order says.

Stewart.Bell@globalnews.ca

