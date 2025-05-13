Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Woman wandering in traffic, climbing on cars shot by Manitoba police on Highway 1

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted May 13, 2025 8:22 pm
1 min read
The RCMP said a toddler, who disappeared from a home in northwestern Alberta overnight, has been found safe. View image in full screen
RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after a woman was shot on Highway 1 by police, after officers say she was acting erratically and wandering through traffic.

It happened on Monday night at around 9:30 p.m., when police received reports from several witnesses that the woman was walking in and out of traffic, causing it to slow.

Police say the woman was in possession of an edged weapon and was climbing onto vehicles on Highway 1, near Road 88 West. Officers tried to de-escalate the situation, but the woman began acting erratically and eventually approached the officer with the weapon.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The 54-year-old woman from the RM of North Cypress-Langford was shot and taken to hospital in stable condition.

The officer was wearing a body-worn camera, which was activated and turned over to the Independent Investigation Unit, which is now handling the investigation.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Crime stats in new police report encouraging, Manitoba justice minister says'
Crime stats in new police report encouraging, Manitoba justice minister says

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices