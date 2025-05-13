SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Florida Panthers vice chairman suspended by NHL over ‘unacceptable’ social media posts

By Tim Reynolds The Associated Press
Posted May 13, 2025 2:08 pm
The NHL has suspended Florida Panthers vice chairman and alternate governor Doug Cifu from any involvement with the team or the league, doing so in response to inappropriate posts on Cifu’s now-shuttered social media account.

Cifu, in posts on X, got into a back-and-forth with a Toronto fan on Sunday night, the fan starting the exchange by comparing hits by Florida players in this ongoing series against the Maple Leafs to the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.

A post on Cifu’s account shortly after, in response to the Toronto fan, referred to the fan a “51st state anti semite loser.” President Donald Trump has often said in recent months that he wants to see Canada added to the United States as the 51st state. That post was among those deleted not long afterward, and the account has since been suspended.

“The NHL has concluded that Mr. Cifu’s X posts were unacceptable and inappropriate,” the league said in a statement, first reported by The Toronto Sun. “As a result, Mr. Cifu has been suspended indefinitely from any involvement with the Club and the NHL.”

Cifu — whose name is etched on the Stanley Cup, part of the group that the Panthers included in that tribute after winning their first title last year — is CEO of Virtu Financial, a company he co-founded with Panthers owner, chairman and governor Vincent Viola in 2008.

Cifu will have an in-person meeting with Commissioner Gary Bettman at some point.

“My behavior does not reflect the standards of the Florida Panthers organization and the Viola family,” Cifu said in a statement to Florida Hockey Now. “I sincerely apologize to all those affected by my comments. I am committed to working with the NHL to amend my actions.”

© 2025 The Canadian Press

