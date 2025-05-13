Murder trial begins in killing of Nova Scotia battle rapper Pat Stay

A trial has begun in Nova Scotia Supreme Court for Adam Joseph Drake, who is accused of killing well-known Dartmouth battle rapper Pat Stay.
Stay, who was 36 at the time, was fatally stabbed outside a downtown Halifax bar in September 2022.
Days after the stabbing, police arrested Adam Drake.
Get daily National news
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
The 36-year-old was well known in the hip hop scene with many renowned artists – including Eminem. His death drew tributes and memorials from the local community and fans.
Trending Now
- World junior complainant accused of having ‘clear agenda’ in sex assault trial
- Diddy trial Day 2: Ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura testifies about ‘freak offs’
- World junior complainant was allegedly ‘egging on’ players, defence suggests
- Diddy trial: Witnesses begin to take the stand in sex trafficking case
Comments