Crime

Murder trial begins in killing of Nova Scotia battle rapper Pat Stay

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted May 13, 2025 11:41 am
1 min read
Renowned artists say Pat Stay’s death a loss to hip-hop community
WATCH: Renowned artists say Pat Stay’s death a loss to hip-hop community – Sep 6, 2022
A trial has begun in Nova Scotia Supreme Court for Adam Joseph Drake, who is accused of killing well-known Dartmouth battle rapper Pat Stay.

Stay, who was 36 at the time, was fatally stabbed outside a downtown Halifax bar in September 2022.

Days after the stabbing, police arrested Adam Drake.

The 36-year-old was well known in the hip hop scene with many renowned artists – including Eminem. His death drew tributes and memorials from the local community and fans.

Drake is now facing a second-degree murder charge in Stay’s death. He was also charged in connection with a separate 2016 homicide in Halifax, but those charges were eventually withdrawn.
A 12-member jury was chosen on Monday to determine the verdict in Drake’s trial.
The trial is expected to run until later this June, with opening arguments scheduled to start today at 2 p.m.

