Winnipeg fire crews fighting massive wildland fire in Transcona

Winnipeg emergency crews are on-scene of a major blaze in Transcona Monday afternoon.
A spokesperson for the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) told Global News that a major wildland fire is threatening structures in the 600 block of Gunn Road and surrounding area.
WFPS crews are evacuating some commercial buildings and urging residents to avoid the area. The city says residents are not being asked to evacuate their homes at this time.
More to come…
