Canada

Winnipeg fire crews fighting massive wildland fire in Transcona

By Marney Blunt Global News
Posted May 12, 2025 4:19 pm
1 min read
Dark smoke could be seen billowing into the sky in northeast Winnipeg Monday afternoon. View image in full screen
Dark smoke could be seen billowing into the sky in northeast Winnipeg Monday afternoon. Hersh Singh / Global News
Winnipeg emergency crews are on-scene of a major blaze in Transcona Monday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) told Global News that a major wildland fire is threatening structures in the 600 block of Gunn Road and surrounding area.

WFPS crews are evacuating some commercial buildings and urging residents to avoid the area. The city says residents are not being asked to evacuate their homes at this time.

More to come…

