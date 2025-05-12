Winnipeg fire crews fighting massive wildland fire in Transcona

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg emergency crews are on-scene of a major blaze in Transcona Monday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) told Global News that a major wildland fire is threatening structures in the 600 block of Gunn Road and surrounding area.

UPDATE: As of 3:56 pm, all but 10 customers have been restored by switching to an alternate power supply. The remaining 10 customers will be out until the fire is extinguished and we can access our poles. Thanks for your patience. — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) May 12, 2025

Story continues below advertisement

WFPS crews are evacuating some commercial buildings and urging residents to avoid the area. The city says residents are not being asked to evacuate their homes at this time.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

More to come…