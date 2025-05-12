2 Toronto high school students rushed to hospital after daylight stabbing

Two high school students have been rushed to hospital after a daylight stabbing near a school in Toronto.
Toronto police said they were called to the area of Guildwood Parkway and Livingston Road just before 2 p.m. for reports of a stabbing beside a high school.
Both victims were male students at the school, police said. The stabbing did not take place on school property, and both boys were taken to a nearby hospital.
Paramedics said the injuries were non-life-threatening.
Toronto police said they believed there were “multiple suspects,” who were all wearing all black.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police.
