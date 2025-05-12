Menu

Crime

2 Toronto high school students rushed to hospital after daylight stabbing

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 12, 2025 3:33 pm
Toronto police say two people have been injured in a daylight shooting.
Toronto police say two people have been injured in a daylight shooting. Global News
Two high school students have been rushed to hospital after a daylight stabbing near a school in Toronto.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Guildwood Parkway and Livingston Road just before 2 p.m. for reports of a stabbing beside a high school.

Both victims were male students at the school, police said. The stabbing did not take place on school property, and both boys were taken to a nearby hospital.

Paramedics said the injuries were non-life-threatening.

Toronto police said they believed there were “multiple suspects,” who were all wearing all black.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police.

