2 Toronto high school students rushed to hospital after daylight stabbing

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Two high school students have been rushed to hospital after a daylight stabbing near a school in Toronto.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Guildwood Parkway and Livingston Road just before 2 p.m. for reports of a stabbing beside a high school.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Both victims were male students at the school, police said. The stabbing did not take place on school property, and both boys were taken to a nearby hospital.

Paramedics said the injuries were non-life-threatening.

Toronto police said they believed there were “multiple suspects,” who were all wearing all black.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police.