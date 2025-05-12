Crash that killed 5 in Nova Scotia involved car going wrong direction on highway

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say officers were already investigating a “possible impaired driver” involving a Honda Civic near Falmouth, N.S. this weekend when it collided with another vehicle — killing five people and leaving one person in critical condition.

First responders were called May 10 to Hwy. 101 between Hantsport and Falmouth — in a twinned section of the highway — just after 11 p.m.

“At this time, based on physical evidence gathered at the scene, investigators believe that the Honda Civic was travelling in the opposite direction of traffic in the eastbound lanes when it collided with the Nissan Sentra approximately 1.5 kms from Exit 7 in Falmouth,” a Monday news release reads.

The driver and passenger of the Civic, a 43-year-old man and 45-year-old woman from Falmouth, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver of the Sentra, a 45-year-old woman from Oxford, N.S., and a 58-year-old male passenger from Nappan, N.S., were also declared dead at the crash site.

Mounties say two other passengers, a 50-year-old man and 29-year-old man, were taken to hospital, and the 50-year-old from Oxford was later pronounced dead. The 29-year-old man, who is from British Columbia, was flown to hospital by helicopter in critical condition.

Possible impaired driver investigation

RCMP said officers from the Kings District detachment had already responded to a “possible impaired driver involving the same Civic” at 7:20 p.m.

That vehicle was last seen at a restaurant on Hwy. 1 near the 11600-block in Grand Pre.

“An extensive search for the vehicle, led by multiple officers in Kings and West Hants counties, was unsuccessful,” RCMP noted.

Police are now looking for information from the public to “establish the whereabouts” the blue 2014 Honda Civic — both around the time of the 7:20 p.m. call and the fatal collision four hours later.

The vehicle had the Nova Scotia licence plate HLF 590.

Anyone with information is asked to call call West Hants District RCMP at 902-798-2207 or Crime Stoppers.