Five people killed in collision near Falmouth, N.S. RCMP say

Nova Scotia RCMP say five people have died after a two-vehicle crash near Falmouth, N.S.

Police say it’s believed a Honda Civic and Nissan Sentra were travelling in the eastbound lane on Highway 101 between Falmouth and Hantsport, N.S., about 70 kilometres southwest of Halifax, when they collided Saturday around 11 p.m.

The driver and passenger of the Civic, a 43-year-old man and 45-year-old woman from Falmouth, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver of the Sentra, a 45-year-old woman from Oxford, N.S., and a 58-year-old male passenger from Nappan, N.S., were also declared dead at the crash site.

Mounties say two other passengers, a 50-year-old man and 29-year-old man, were taken to hospital, and the 50-year-old from Oxford was later pronounced dead.

The 29-year-old man, who is from British Columbia, was flown to hospital by helicopter and remains in critical condition.

Police say the crash remains under investigation.