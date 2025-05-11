Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Five people killed in collision near Falmouth, N.S. RCMP say

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 11, 2025 3:41 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia sees rise in deaths from vehicle collisions'
Nova Scotia sees rise in deaths from vehicle collisions
RELATED: Police in Nova Scotia are stressing the importance of road safety after the province experienced a significant spike in fatal car collisions in 2024. Officers and road safety advocates say these numbers could be reduced – if more drivers take preventative measures. Mitchell Bailey reports. – Jan 19, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Nova Scotia RCMP say five people have died after a two-vehicle crash near Falmouth, N.S.

Police say it’s believed a Honda Civic and Nissan Sentra were travelling in the eastbound lane on Highway 101 between Falmouth and Hantsport, N.S., about 70 kilometres southwest of Halifax, when they collided Saturday around 11 p.m.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The driver and passenger of the Civic, a 43-year-old man and 45-year-old woman from Falmouth, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver of the Sentra, a 45-year-old woman from Oxford, N.S., and a 58-year-old male passenger from Nappan, N.S., were also declared dead at the crash site.

Trending Now

Mounties say two other passengers, a 50-year-old man and 29-year-old man, were taken to hospital, and the 50-year-old from Oxford was later pronounced dead.

The 29-year-old man, who is from British Columbia, was flown to hospital by helicopter and remains in critical condition.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the crash remains under investigation.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices