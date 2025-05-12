Menu

Environment

Bear found in Regina tree tranquillized, moved out of city, police say

By Jeremy Simes The Canadian Press
Posted May 12, 2025 1:25 pm
1 min read
A man and a dog walk the path around Wascana Lake, flanked by downtown Regina on Thursday Feb. 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell.
A man and a dog walk the path around Wascana Lake, flanked by downtown Regina on Thursday Feb. 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell. MLB
A bear spotted in a tree in Regina has been tranquillized and moved out of the city.

Police say officers were called this morning for a report of the animal just outside the downtown.

Saskatchewan photographer encounters bear on Waskesiu Lake Trail
They say they found the bear in a tree and was then tranquillized by conservation officers.

A video shows the cinnamon coloured bear lying on the street outside a home.

The animal was transported to Fort Qu’Appelle, northeast of Regina, for observation to determine if it can be released.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

