Bear found in Regina tree tranquillized, moved out of city, police say

A bear spotted in a tree in Regina has been tranquillized and moved out of the city.

Police say officers were called this morning for a report of the animal just outside the downtown.

They say they found the bear in a tree and was then tranquillized by conservation officers.

A video shows the cinnamon coloured bear lying on the street outside a home.

The animal was transported to Fort Qu’Appelle, northeast of Regina, for observation to determine if it can be released.