Skydiving instructor dies following a weekend jump west of Edmonton

The RCMP say a skydiver has died in a weekend accident west of Edmonton.

Cpl. Troy Savinkoff said police were called to a township road near Onoway, Alta. on Saturday morning, where he said a 56-year-old man from Edmonton suffered fatal injuries following a jump from a plane.

He said the man was a skydiving instructor.

Skydiving West Edmonton said in a statement that an “experienced skydiver” succumbed to his injuries as a result of “a high-speed malfunction” on Saturday morning.

“The skydiver had over 3,000 skydives and was a beloved member of the Skydive West Edmonton family. His loss will be felt throughout the Canadian skydive community and beyond,” the statement said.

At this point Savinkoff said the death appears to have been an accident and does not appear suspicious, but he said RCMP, workplace safety officials and the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office continue to investigate.

He said others were skydiving at the same time but no other injuries were reported.

The company’s statement said there are no other details about the incident available pending the investigation.

“Out of respect for those involved and their families, no further details will be released at this time.”