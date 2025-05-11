Waterfront Station repoens after police incident disrupts transit

A police incident at Vancouver’s Waterfront Station caused major transit disruptions on Sunday.
TransLink said the station was shuttered around 10:40 a.m. due to the incident. The transit and transportation agency said the police incident had concluded and service was resuming around 12:15 p.m.
Metro Vancouver Transit Police said the shutdown was “out of an abundance of caution” after a threat was reported to the station.
Transit police deployed explosive detection dogs and Vancouver police deployed drones to assist the investigation.
Photos showed Cordova Street in front of the station blocked by police tape, while social media users reported a “massive police presence” on site.
The incident resulted in significant disruptions for commuters. While the station was closed, Expo Line trains were terminating their route at Burrard Station and SeaBus service had been suspended.
There were also several related bus detours in the area.
The Canada Line and Millennium Line were not affected.
