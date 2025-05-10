Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Canadians could stay visa-free longer in U.S. under proposed bill

By Ian Bickis The Canadian Press
Posted May 10, 2025 1:21 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Heading south? Snowbirds must register at U.S. border'
Heading south? Snowbirds must register at U.S. border
RELATED: Canadian snowbirds heading south are now required to register before crossing the U.S. border. Travel Lady Lesley Keyter has reaction and some international long-stay options for those deterred by the new rules. – Apr 29, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canadian snowbirds could stay longer in the United States without a visa if a bill recently proposed in the U.S. House of Representatives becomes law.

The bipartisan bill put forward by Reps. Elise Stefanik of New York, Laurel Lee of Florida and Greg Stanton of Arizona proposes to extend the time Canadian citizens can stay in the U.S. without a visa from 180 days to 240.

The Canadian Snowbird Visa Act, introduced at the end of April, would provide a longer timeframe for those aged 50 and over who both maintain a home in Canada and either own or lease a U.S. residence.

Click to play video: 'Snowbird sell-off: New travel requirements, Trump’s rhetoric pushing some Canadians out of U.S.'
Snowbird sell-off: New travel requirements, Trump’s rhetoric pushing some Canadians out of U.S.
Trending Now

The proposal comes as many Canadians are choosing not to travel south because of U.S. President Donald Trump’s ongoing trade war and threats of annexation, while a lower loonie and rising insurance rates have also pushed Canadian snowbirds to sell their U.S. homes.

Story continues below advertisement

Lee says in a news release that extending the amount of time Canadians can stay in the U.S. would support local communities and job growth, as well as strengthen bonds with their closest neighbours.

The bill comes as the U.S. has also moved to require Canadians who are in the U.S. for more than 30 days to register with the government.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices