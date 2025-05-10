Single $80M Lotto Max winning ticket sold in Surrey, B.C.

See more sharing options

Someone in Surrey, B.C., just struck it rich.

The BC Lottery Corporation says a single ticket, sold in Surrey, matched seven out of seven winning numbers in Friday’s Lotto Max draw.

That leaves the lucky winner with a record-breaking haul of $80 million, the BCLC said.

The winning numbers are 06-10-16-17-30-38-48 and the bonus number 25.