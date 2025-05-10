Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Single $80M Lotto Max winning ticket sold in Surrey, B.C.

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 10, 2025 11:57 am
1 min read
A Lotto Max ticket is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Lotto Max ticket is seen in this file image. Ryan Rocca / Global News File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Someone in Surrey, B.C., just struck it rich.

The BC Lottery Corporation says a single ticket, sold in Surrey, matched seven out of seven winning numbers in Friday’s Lotto Max draw.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

That leaves the lucky winner with a record-breaking haul of $80 million, the BCLC said.

Trending Now

The winning numbers are 06-10-16-17-30-38-48 and the bonus number 25.

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices