Saskatchewan post-secondary students will face higher tuition costs this fall

Students are worried about the upcoming school year after the University of Saskatchewan and the University of Regina announced that their tuition will be rising.
At the U of S, tuition will rise by 3.8 per cent and at the U of R, tuition will rise by 4 per cent.
Get daily National news
University of Saskatchewan Students Union president Emma Wintermute is worried about financial security for students. She shared that tuition is part of a bigger issue with the rising cost of food and rent.
Saskatchewan Polytechnic did not share how much tuition will increase, if at all.
Watch the video above for students’ reaction to rising schooling costs.
Comments