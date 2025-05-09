Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Saskatchewan post-secondary students will face higher tuition costs this fall

By Payton Zillich Global News
Posted May 9, 2025 7:12 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan students will face higher tuition costs this fall'
Saskatchewan students will face higher tuition costs this fall
WATCH: University of Saskatchewan and the University of Regina are increasing tuition prices this fall.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Students are worried about the upcoming school year after the University of Saskatchewan and the University of Regina announced that their tuition will be rising.

At the U of S, tuition will rise by 3.8 per cent and at the U of R, tuition will rise by 4 per cent.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

University of Saskatchewan Students Union president Emma Wintermute is worried about financial security for students. She shared that tuition is part of a bigger issue with the rising cost of food and rent.

Trending Now

Saskatchewan Polytechnic did not share how much tuition will increase, if at all.

Watch the video above for students’ reaction to rising schooling costs.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices