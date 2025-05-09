Menu

City of Lethbridge considers new options for Lethbridge and District Exhibition

By Justin Sibbet Global News
Posted May 9, 2025 8:56 pm
WATCH: After years of financial struggles, Lethbridge and District Exhibition could be split into two separate organizations if Lethbridge city council approves administration recommendations. Justin Sibbet reports.
In a continuation of efforts to salvage the financial hole with Lethbridge and District Exhibition (LDE), the City of Lethbridge is considering some big changes.

“What this is about is really turning those challenges into opportunities while recognizing the importance of agriculture to the community and the surrounding region,” said Lloyd Brierley, city manager of the City of Lethbridge.

If city council approves recommendations from city administration, LDE could be split into two separate organizations.

As explained in the video above, the city says its the clearest path toward financial stability.

