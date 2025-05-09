Menu

Video link
Headline link
Investigations

Investigation finds Alberta government non-compliant with freedom of information laws

By Jack Farrell The Canadian Press
Posted May 9, 2025 5:22 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta revamping FOIP Act'
Alberta revamping FOIP Act
WATCH FROM NOV. 6, 2024: Alberta is revamping the current law around how private information is protected. The new legislation surrounding the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act also touches on political staffers and what the public can know about their communications. Erik Bay has more – Nov 6, 2024
Alberta’s access to information watch dog has found the provincial government to be non-compliant with its own freedom of information rules.

A new report from information and privacy commissioner Diane McLeod says Alberta’s government has implemented internal procedures and policy that allow government employees to wrongfully deny freedom of information requests.

It says the government has put unnecessary restrictions and limitations on requests in an attempt to make fulfilling them easier.

But McLeod says the restrictions make the process unfair for those seeking information and violate the rules set out in legislation.

Click to play video: 'Where is the letter? Municipal Affairs staff fail to find document teased by Alberta premier'
Where is the letter? Municipal Affairs staff fail to find document teased by Alberta premier

McLeod’s report follows a two-year investigation and says all 27 government departments were found to be at fault.

The full report is available online by clicking here.

The government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Click to play video: 'Questions raised about how much Canada’s FOI laws protect secrecy'
Questions raised about how much Canada’s FOI laws protect secrecy
© 2025 The Canadian Press

