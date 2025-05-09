New Jersey mayor arrested while protesting ICE detention centre

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka was arrested Friday at an ICE Detention Center where he was protesting its opening, a federal prosecutor said.

Alina Habba, acting U.S. Attorney for New Jersey, said on on the social platform X that Baraka committed trespass and ignored warnings from Homeland Security personnel to leave Delaney Hall, an ICE detention facility run by private prison operator GEO Group.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The mayor has been protesting the opening of the facility throughout this week, saying its operators did not get proper permits.

In her social media post, Habba said Baraka had “chosen to disregard the law.” She added that he had been taken into custody.

An email and phone message left with the mayor’s communications office were not immediately answered Friday afternoon.